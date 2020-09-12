CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of nurses picketed outside University of Illinois Hospital, after going on strike Saturday morning, demanding better care for patients as part of an ongoing contract dispute.

Nurses said they put an offer on the table early Saturday morning, before walking off the job at 7 a.m., as hospital management expressed disappointment in the process.

“We are disappointed that despite progress in this week’s lengthy negotiations, including a 14-hour session on Friday, September 11, we were not able to reach an agreement with the INA,” University of Illinois Hospital CEO Michael Zenn said in a statement.

Both groups have said they want quality care, but through different ways.

“We are here rain or shine. Rains not going to stop us,” Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association, said while picketing outside the hospital on Saturday.

Hundreds of nurses began a 7-day strike Saturday morning, after their contract with the hospital expired earlier this week.

Carroll said the number of patients per nurse, and how sick a patient is in that calculation, are factors holding up negotiations.

The hospital argued that one-size-fits-all staffing calculation is too rigid, and amongst other things can result in longer emergency wait times and higher operating costs.

“These ladies and these men are warriors,” said stage 4 cancer patient Cheryl Ann Quinn-Chlebowski, who voiced support for the workers keeping her healthy. “Because I’m so sick, it would take me hours to tell you the quality of patient care that I have received here. I would be dead. I would absolutely be dead.”

About 800 of the more than 1,300 UI Health nurses represented by INA are striking, but a court ruled Friday that critical care nurses — an estimated 118 per shift — must remain on the job, because allowing them to join the strike would present a danger to the public. Those include workers in places like intensive care.

Despite the strike, the hospital is not shut down. Administrators said they’ve added hundreds of qualified temporary nurses to fill in for those picketing.

Hospital management also stressed they are taking every step necessary to ensure continued care and safety

“You can get care, it just depends on the quality of care that you’re going to receive,” Carroll said. “These nurses here, we are here to fight. This is not symbolic. Many of these nurses here, two-thirds have been here for over 20 years.”

Both sides acknowledged the importance of care and safety during the pandemic, but there’s been no word on when there will be a response to the latest offer on the table.

Read Zenn’s full statement below: