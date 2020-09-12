DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, shooting, South Austin, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side. Police say just after 2 a.m. Saturday near in the 100 lock of North Pine in South Austin a man got into an argument with someone at a gathering.

He then shot five people before someone else at the party returned fire, hitting him in the stomach.

Police say two of the victims, a 47-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other three are expected to survive.

The shooter was left in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.