CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are dead after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side. Police say just after 2 a.m. Saturday near in the 100 lock of North Pine in South Austin a man got into an argument with someone at a gathering.
He then shot five people before someone else at the party returned fire, hitting him in the stomach.
Police say two of the victims, a 47-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, died at the hospital. The other three are expected to survive.
The shooter was left in critical condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.