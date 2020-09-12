CHICAGO (CBS) — Some young leaders hungry for change made it happen on Saturday, as they hosted a pop-up food pantry to help people in their community.
The 7th and 8th graders are members of the Chicago chapter of Jack and Jill of America, a group of kids and moms dedicated to nurturing future Black leaders.
On Saturday, they packed up food and loaded up cars at Metcalfe Community Academy in West Pullman.
The kids said they see some of their neighbors struggling with hunger. Their motto is “take a stand and lend a hand.”
“It’s a great feeling knowing that someone will be able to go home with food on their plate, be able to have diapers for their kids, and have stuff for at least one to two weeks,” food pantry host Chase Honore said.
“It means a lot to me. I like to give back to the community, and I think this is just such a great opportunity to do so,” fellow host Carly Cruput said.
The young leaders partnered with Social Change Initiative, and donations came from Soul &Smoke restaurant, charity organization Gifts From Liam, and others.
Organizers said 70% of people facing food insecurity in Chicago are Black, and one in three are children.