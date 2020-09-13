CHICAGO (CBS) — Both Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions players knelt during the National Anthem ahead of the Bears season opener at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday afternoon.
Some players –including defensive tackle John Jenkins, defensive tackle Brent Urban, linebacker Joel lyiegbuniwe, and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols — took a knee as the Star-Spangled Banner played while others stood around them with hands on their shoulders. Others — including tight end Jimmy Graham and linebacker James Vaughters — raised their hands in fists.
About a half hour before the National Anthem, players linked arms as “Lift Every Voice and Sing” played in the stadium.
Ahead of the game the Bears posted a picture of players with their arms linked writing, “TOGETHER. #ItTakesAllOfUs.”
TOGETHER. #ItTakesAllOfUs pic.twitter.com/TwrzVumret
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 13, 2020
The Bears canceled practice on Aug. 27 as part of the growing protest in professional sports leagues in response to police shooting 29-year-old Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin.