CHICAGO (CBS) — After our soggy start to September, look for a shift to a dry pattern next week.
There will be plenty of sunshine and warming up through Wednesday, and then a bit cooler for Thursday and Friday.
On Sunday night, it will be clear and seasonably cool with a low near 60 degrees.
On Monday, there will be mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
It will be warming up to around 80 degrees by Wednesday. Afterward, it’s going to be cooler Thursday and through the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.