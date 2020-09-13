CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Sunday is in store with dry and slightly warmer conditions. Clouds will make way for more sunshine as the morning progresses, and temperatures will be seasonable.
The normal high temperature for Sunday is 76 degrees, and that is the projected temperature for the day. Saturday’s high temperature only reached 73 degrees.
After clear skies and upper 50s Sunday night, with some areas of fog possible, Monday will be sunny.
There will be a week of temperatures that are close to normal or a little above what’s typical for mid September.
Forecast
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. 76.
Sunday night: Clear. 59
Monday: Sunny. 74