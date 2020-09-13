- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 20s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 261,371, including 8,309 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The current statewide positivity rate is 3.7%. Within the last 24 hours laboratories have reported 46,890 tests for a total of 4,735,866.
Saturday night 1,422 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. Of those, 328 were in the ICU and 136 were on ventilators.