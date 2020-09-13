CHICAGO (CBS) — There was no word late Sunday on what caused a fire in a commercial building in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.
Flames were still shooting from the roof of the building at 4502 W. Addison St., at Kilbourn Avenue, when fire crews arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said it seemed there were laundry facilities inside.
There was concern about combustible chemicals and even a roof collapse. But the Fire Department said the sprinklers were working and did a good job of keeping the fire in check.
No injuries were reported as of late Sunday.