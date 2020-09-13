KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Three weeks after riots sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake, life is slowly returning to normal in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Despite boarded-up windows, stores are starting to reopen. Businesses are still being careful though, including a community center that helps addicts and people with mental illness.

Crews have also been busy taking down barriers near the Kenosha County Courthouse, a visible reminder of tension and unrest.

“And I just seen the courthouse, the fence is getting pulled down, the mailboxes are back,” said Carrie Szulczweski of the Bridges Community Center. “Boosts up the mood, and you know, you can feel the love.”

Plywood on many windows will likely be up through the rest of the month.

Blake was left paralyzed in the shooting on Sunday, Aug. 23, and a community was left infuriated.

The shooting touched off protests; led to civil unrest, looting, and fires; and sparked even more violence when two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting in the streets early the following Tuesday morning. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, has been charged in that incident.

Meantime, the officer who shot Blake, Rusten Sheskey, and two other officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Blake remained in the hospital as of Sunday.