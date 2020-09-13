CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were warning the public about a series of auto thefts and carjackings have been occurring in multiple Chicago neighborhoods – largely in Lakeview and specifically Wrigleyville, but also in West Town and the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspects took vehicles that had been left running and unattended, or else took the vehicles by force while occupied. The suspects then used the stolen vehicles to commit armed robberies against female victims on the public way.

In the robberies – which all occurred on Sunday – at least one offender showed a gun or implied that he was armed.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

• At 3 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Clark Street;

• At 9:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Southport Avenue;

• At 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Mildred Avenue;

• At 10:20 a.m., again in the 3600 block of North Clark Street;

• At 1:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Fry Street;

• At 1:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cortez Street;

• At 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 19th Street;

• At 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Lakewood Avenue;

• At 2:06 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Cornelia Avenue.

The suspects were described as African-American males between the ages of 18 and 25, standing 5 feet 5 to 6 feet 3 inches tall with dark complexions and wearing hooded tops.

They committed the robberies while driving a black Toyota sedan, a gray Subaru Outback, a black Jeep sport-utility vehicle, and a silver Jeep sport-utility vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.