HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A pursuit that began in Crown Point, Indiana Sunday afternoon ended with a driver hitting multiple vehicles in Hammond while trying to escape, police said.

Crown Point police tried to pull over a vehicle at 129th Avenue and Washington Street around 3:39 p.m., according to the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office. The suspect did not pull over, and instead sped off north on Delaware Street to US-231, where he ran into a semi-trailer truck before getting onto northbound Interstate 65, Sheriff’s police said.

The suspect continued, heading west on the Borman Expressway (I-80/94) to Indianapolis Boulevard. The suspect struck as many as three vehicles near that site, police said.

The suspect then headed south on Indianapolis Boulevard, but he briefly drove over the median and crossed into northbound lanes – only to be hit by a civilian vehicle, police said. The suspect then kept driving the wrong way down Indianapolis Boulevard until he came to Cabela Drive – at which point he went east into an Aldi parking lot.

In the parking lot, the suspect turned around and almost hit two Crown Point police vehicles, police said. The vehicle then approached Indianapolis Boulevard again and hit as many as two vehicles while trying to drive between them, police said.

That last crash caused the suspect’s car’s passenger tire to snap off its axle, and the car ground to a halt at Indianapolis Boulevard and Cabela Drive, facing south, police said.

A Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s officer blocked the suspect from getting out on the driver’s side door. The suspect then tried to get out on the passenger side and a sheriff’s officer blocked him there too, police said.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. He was taken away by Crown Point police.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old man from Dolton and was the only person in the car, police said. He has an active felony warrant in an unrelated case out of Hammond, police said.

The vehicles the suspect hit were all civilian vehicles. No injuries were reported late Sunday.

Investigators found high-capacity magazines usually used for assault rifles, and additional extended magazines, in the suspect’s vehicle.

A gun show was going on at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point Sunday, but it was not known if the suspect had been there.

Crown Point police were investigating late Sunday.