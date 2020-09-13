CHICAGO (CBS) — One woman suffered a graze wound, and several buildings were struck by bullets including a firehouse, when at least one person opened fire in West Rogers Park early Sunday.
Around 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 6200 block of North California Avenue for a report that several buildings had been struck by bullets.
Among the buildings that was struck was the Chicago Fire Department firehouse at 6239 N. California Ave.
No one at the firehouse was injured, but a 27-year-old woman drove herself to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a graze wound to the head, police said. She told police she was in a vehicle on the block when someone began to shoot, police said.
As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Area Three detectives were investigating.