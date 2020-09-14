NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Local “Cheer” champion Jerry Harris was reportedly under investigation Monday night on suspicion of trying to solicit sex with minors.

On Monday, the feds paid a visit to Naperville.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, it is standard practice that the FBI will not comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation. But an FBI representative confirmed that agents were present at a Naperville home late Monday, and neighbors confirmed that Harris lives there.

Harris is considered a breakout star – a fan favorite on the Netflix show “Cheer.” He has more than 1 million Instagram followers.

But the FBI confirmed to CBS 2 it conducted a court-authorized law enforcement action at the house in Naperville where neighbors said Harris now lives.

No one answered the door at the house, but neighbors said they noticed more than six vehicles where Harris’ red Jeep sat parked. USAToday reported that the 21-year-old is being investigated for allegedly soliciting sex and explicit videos from minors.

When asked about Harris, a representative of Varsity Sports, one of Harris’ former employers, said they “continue to cooperate with authorities in their inquiries on this matter,” but could not comment further.

Since the docuseries, the Bolingbrook native – who attended Waubonsie Valley High School – haws not only met Oprah Winfrey, but has worked aside others in the entertainment industry.

Kozlov reached out to Harris on Facebook Monday night. He did not respond.