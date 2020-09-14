CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear Monday night as dry air stays in place.
The low for Monday night is 57.
Low-level winds from the southwest will warm us into the upper 70s, and near 80 on Tuesday.
At the same time, the upper level flow remains out of the northwest. That will allow smoke from the western wildfires to hover over our area giving the sky a milky appearance.
We stay warm through midweek until a cold front passes. The high on Wednesday is 82.
The cold frontcomes through dry, but cools us into the 60s to close the work week. The high on Thursday is 68, Friday 64.