DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly clear Monday night as dry air stays in place.

The low for Monday night is 57.

At A Glance Tuesday: 09.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Low-level winds from the southwest will warm us into the upper 70s, and near 80 on Tuesday.

7:45 a.m. Tuesday: 09.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

5 p.m. Tuesday: 09.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

At the same time, the upper level flow remains out of the northwest. That will allow smoke from the western wildfires to hover over our area giving the sky a milky appearance.

We stay warm through midweek until a cold front passes. The high on Wednesday is 82.

7 Day Forecast: 09.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The cold frontcomes through dry, but cools us into the 60s to close the work week. The high on Thursday is 68, Friday 64.

Mary Kay Kleist