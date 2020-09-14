CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have announced 1,373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and five additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the latest confirmed cases brings the state to 262,744 total cases since the start of the pandemic, including 8,314 deaths.
The new cases reported Monday came as the state reported 35,930 new tests, for a one-day positive test rate of 3.8%. The statewide average positivity rate for the past week is 3.6%, compared to 4.1% a month a go, and 3.0% two months ago.
As of Sunday night, Illinois hospitals were treating 1,431 coronavirus patients, including 335 in intensive care, and 131 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.