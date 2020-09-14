(CBS) — Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush has tested positive for COVID-19. She tested positive on Sunday after a family member tested positive, according to a new release from the court.
Rush immediately self-isolated upon learning of the family member’s positive COVID test. She has been working remotely, and has not been to the State House since Sept. 1. Rush, who lives in Lafayette, about 60 miles from Indianapolis, is continuing to work remotely under quarantine.
Rush’s public schedule will be adjusted as needed.
Rush, 62, took a seat on the court in 2012 and was elevated to chief justice in August 2014.
Prior to her appointment, Rush spent 15 years at a Lafayette law firm and was elected three times to serve as Tippecanoe Superior Court 3 judge–the first time in 1998. She earned her undergraduate degree from Purdue University in 1980 and her law degree from Indiana University, according to her online biography.