ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBS) — Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren abruptly fired that city’s police chief Monday, in the wake of the death of Chicago man Daniel Prude in police custody back in March.

Late Monday afternoon, Warren called for an internal review of the investigation into Prude’s death, as well as the suspension of other high-ranking city officials, CBS affiliate WROC-TV reported.

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary announced his retirement just last week – along with that of the entire police command staff. But he had planned to stay on until the end of the month.

Warren said Singletary’s last day on the job would be Monday, WROC reported.

The mayor also said City of Rochester Communications Director and city Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin have been suspended without pay. The reason, WROC reported, was “failure to act, inform, and follow policy and procedures.”

The city’s Office of Public Integrity has also been told to launch an investigation to see if any city employees – including Warren – violated policies when it came to the investigation into Prude’s death, WROC reported.

As quoted by WROC, Warren said: “I have directed the deputy mayor to initiate an internal management review of the city handling of the mental hygiene arrest and subsequent death of Daniel Prude. Frankly, the public should have been informed of Mr. Prude’s death and the circumstances that led to his death in March, and after seeing the video, I should have conducted a formal review.”

She continued: “This initial look has shown that we have a pervasive problem in the Rochester Police Department, one that views everything through the eyes of the badge and not the citizens we serve,” Mayor Warren said. “I have apologized to the Prude family and this community for the failures that have happened along the way, including my own as mayor. Never again can we allow any man or woman to needlessly die in police custody.”

Warren has also called on the U.S. Attorney’s office to conduct a federal review of the Prude case, WROC reported.

Prude, 41, was a Chicago resident visiting Rochester on March 23, when his brother called the police because he was having a mental health issue. From there, the moments leading up to his eventual death were all captured on police body camera.

The body cam video shows Rochester officers detaining a naked 41-year-old Daniel Prude in the early hours of March 23. Prude was ordered to lie on the ground.

Police put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him.

The video shows Prude yelling and spitting as he lies completely naked on the snow-covered ground. A white spit hood is placed on his head. Later, an officer appears to be pushing his head into the pavement.

Prude goes on to become unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died days later. His death was ruled a homicide, caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

Mayor Warren earlier this month announced that she had suspended the seven officers involved in Prude’s arrest. Warren said she was making the move against the advice of counsel. The officers were on full duty until Thursday, Sept. 3.

But the head of the union representing police officers in Rochester said the video of Prude suffocating after being taken into custody does not tell the whole story about what happened that night in March.

On Saturday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she had moved to empanel a grand jury to investigate Prude’s death.