CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man faces two counts of first-degree murder, after police say he shot five people during a party in the South Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning, killing a man and a woman. Another person at the party returned fire, critically wounding the gunman.

Timmy Jordan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Police said, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, an argument broke out at a party on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue. Jordan pulled out a handgun and started shooting, hitting five people. CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said someone else in the crowd, who has a concealed carry license, returned fire, shooting Jordan in the abdomen.

Lunyea Wilson, 47, was shot in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Michael Mickey, 35, was shot in the chest and arm, and also was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Three others who were wounded – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a male who was shot in the thigh – were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Jordan was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said, at the time of the s hooting, Jordan was on electronic monitoring on a prior gun charge, and has seven previous felonies on his record.

“What are we doing? I mean, it’s beyond frustrating. It makes your blood boil if you’re one of those victims to [have] a person that’s out of jail on electronic monitoring that had previously seven felonies, and was arrested by Chicago police officers, and his gun was recovered for possessing an illegal gun – because he was a felon in possession of a gun – and yet he’s out of jail. It’s beyond frustrating,” he said.

Court records indicate Jordan had a previously scheduled court date on Monday on a prior gun charge.