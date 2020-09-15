CHICAGO (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Lawndale late Tuesday afternoon, in an incident police said appeared to be accidental.
Police said around 5:20 p.m., the boy was inside a residence in the 1800 block of South Homan Avenue when he was shot in the thigh.
He was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition, police said.
Police said the boy was not believed to be the intended target and the shooting appeared to be accidental.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Tuesday.