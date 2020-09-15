CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago will have another day of summer-like warmth on Wednesday, before a cold front brings in more autumnal temperatures to close out the week.
A mild southwest surface flow continues to pull a warm air mass into our region, bringing temperatures that reached the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures could hit around 82 on Wednesday.
At the same time, the upper level flow is northwesterly, pulling smoke from the California wildfires over our area, and keeping the smoke layer above 20,000 feet.
A cold front arrives Wednesday evening, and a brief shower is possible directly along the front as it moves through, although most places will remain dry.
All areas will experience the wind shift behind the front. Gusty north winds will pull a cooler air mass our way. The frontal passage may mix up the air enough allowing the smoke layer to depart. The shift in winds also will bring high wave action on Lake Michigan.
While temperatures will be cooler the rest of the week after Wednesday — with a high around 66 on Thursday, and the mid 60s again on Friday and Saturday — sunny skies likely will continue well into next week.