CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed at the Morse Red Line stop in Rogers Park early Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened at 6:12 p.m. inside the Chicago Transit Authority L station in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown vehicle and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck in the abdomen and was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.
Following the shooting, Red Line trains were bypassing Morse Avenue, the CTA said. Shuttle service was also available from Howard to Loyola.
No one was in custody Tuesday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.