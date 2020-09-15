CHICAGO (CBS) — Questions about recent shootings in Ravenswood Manor dominated a virtual Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy meeting Tuesday night.
At the meeting, Albany Park (17th) District Cmdr. Ron Pontecore said there are numerous gang conflicts going on.
“We’ve had a definite uptick in shots-fired incidents, as well as acts of violence against individuals,” Pontecore said. “I think what we need to realize is at this point in time right now, we’re dealing with at least 10 district conflicts gang-wise, not only in our district, but neighboring districts as well.”
Last week, CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported on a woman who lives near Lawrence and Manor avenues and was terrified after learning a bullet had crashed through her bedroom window and landed on her pillow. She found a second bullet behind her mirror.
State Rep. Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago) has been part of a call for more police officers in that part of the Albany Park District for months because of an uptick in violent crime.
“It’s terrifying,” Andrade said last week. “Ravenswood Manor has never seen anything like this before.”
Andrade said there are fewer officers here to handle the problem.
“I’ve never seen it this bad,” he said last week.
A short distance to the west in Albany Park, a man was shot and killed Monday night in the 3600 block of West Argyle Street.
Police said homicides, shootings, and robberies are up in the area over the last year, though other crimes are down.