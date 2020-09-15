CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting hacked on Facebook is nothing new, but on Tuesday night, the director of a historic Chicago museum said that hackers have been using his account to scam people online.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, the director has been dealing with the scam for weeks now. On Tuesday night, he was worried about the museum’s part in it – and what he called zero action on Facebook’s part.

“All of this is happening at the wrong time,” said David Peterson.

Peterson is the director of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, 10406 S. Maryland Ave. He has opened up a second Facebook page to warn his friends about the people who hacked his real account.

“They blocked me from my own page,” Peterson said.

The people who took over his page are now working to scam his Facebook friends out of money through posts that claim he is part of a giveaway.

“People are thinking they’re interfacing with the executive director of the museum and this person is scamming them, because they don’t know that my page is hacked,” Peterson said.

He said Facebook has done nothing to address the hack and following scam, despite several reports and back and forth.

“It’s been almost two weeks now, and so haven’t heard anything,” Peterson said.

And there is a sliver of irony in his frustration.

“I’m a Facebook shareholder,” Peterson said.

We reached out to Facebook on Peterson’s behalf – not only about his issue, but about hacks and scams people are dealing with during the pandemic.

A Facebook representative said they were investigating the issue.

Meanwhile late Tuesday, Peterson remained locked out of his account while Facebook investigated.

Facebook also shared the following security tips to prevent something like this from happening to you:

Since your Page is connected to your personal Facebook account, it’s important to keep both secure. Pages can only be accessed through a personal account that belongs to an admin. If you suspect that your Page was taken over by a bad actor, it may mean that your personal account or the account of someone who works on your Page was hacked.