CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a familiar ringing sound this year and it’s one that’s way ahead of schedule.
The Salvation Army brought out their bells and red kettles two months early. The impact of the coronavirus has created an unprecedented need for donations.
Requests to the Salvation Army are up 500% in the Chicago area. But don’t expect to see many kettles out until November. Instead, the group wants people to donate now on its website.
You can give to the Rescue Christmas Drive at the Salvation Army’s website.