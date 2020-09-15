CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted felon is accused of pulling out a gun during an argument at a birthday party a neighbor was hosting, and shooting five people early Saturday morning, killing a man and a woman. One of those five victims returned fire, critically wounding the gunman.

Timmy Jordan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder. He was ordered held without bail Monday afternoon.

Cook County prosecutors said late Friday night, some of Jordan’s neighbors were hosting a birthday party in the basement of their apartment building on the 100 block of North Pine Avenue. Jordan, who lives in the same building, also was in the basement at the time of the party, and around 2 a.m. Saturday, there was an argument when one of the women at the party thought someone called her “baby girl” and started swearing at people outside in the yard.

Jordan then started yelling, and said “this was his momma’s house, and he didn’t care how many n****s you got with you, you got to get going,” according to prosecutors.

Before those people could leave, Jordan pulled out a gun and fired 7-10 shots into the crowd standing along the driveway. One of the people he shot, 35-year-old Michael Mickey, had a concealed carry license, and was carrying a gun, which he pulled out after Jordan started shooting. Although he was mortally wounded, Mickey shot Jordan twice, according to prosecutors.

Mickey was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His relative, 47-year-old Lunyea Wilson, was shot in the face and chest, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Three others who were wounded – a 38-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 32-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, and a 30-year-old man who was shot in the thigh – were taken to hospitals in good condition. Prosecutors said the 32-year-old woman is Wilson’s daughter and Mickey’s cousin. The 38-year-old man and the 30-year-old man are Wilson’s brothers.

After the shooting, police found Jordan with his gun lying next to him, prosecutors said. Jordan was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Prosecutors said two victims and two witnesses identified him as the shooter.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said, at the time of the shooting, Jordan was on electronic monitoring on a prior gun charge, and has seven previous felonies on his record.

“What are we doing? I mean, it’s beyond frustrating. It makes your blood boil if you’re one of those victims to [have] a person that’s out of jail on electronic monitoring that had previously seven felonies, and was arrested by Chicago police officers, and his gun was recovered for possessing an illegal gun – because he was a felon in possession of a gun – and yet he’s out of jail. It’s beyond frustrating,” he said.

Cook County prosecutors said Jordan was on electronic monitoring on a pending charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Prosecutors also said he twice served one-year prison terms for separate cases of driving on a revoked license, another two years in prison for a 2014 conviction for felony escape, a year of probation for a 2002 conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and was sentenced to boot camp for a 2010 conviction for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors said he also has a previous misdemeanor conviction for driving on a revoked license, and a 2012 misdemeanor conviction for resisting, and has twice before failed to appear in court, most recently in 2014.