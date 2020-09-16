CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois attorney general says students who were enrolled at now-closed ITT Technical Institute campuses in the state are eligible for $9.4 million in student loan forgiveness.
The state’s share of a $330 million national settlement finalized Tuesday follows investigations by several attorneys general over student loans the for-profit school offered. ITT filed for bankruptcy and closed campuses in 2016, including in Orland Park and Springfield.
The 47 attorneys general and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reached the settlement with PEAKS Trust, which ran a private loan program for ITT Tech.
AG Raoul today announced a settlement agreement with PEAKS Trust which will provide more than $9.4 million in student loan debt relief to former Illinois students of ITT Tech. https://t.co/InoFRFfeGQ
— IL Attorney General (@ILAttyGeneral) September 15, 2020
