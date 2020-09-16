CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday evening in Albany Park, only about a block from the site of a mass shooting less than 24 hours earlier.
In the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, a man was shot multiple times in the body at 6:19 p.m., police said.
The victim was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Just to the east in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, five people were shot at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday – including two teenagers.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone fired shots from a white Nissan sedan.
The victims in the earlier incident ranged in age from 15 to 37 years old. A 17-year old and a 15-year-old were left in critical condition and a 21-year-old man was in serious condition.
On Monday night, a man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of West Argyle Street, two blocks to the north of the Tuesday and Wednesday night shooting scenes.
No one was in custody late Wednesday in any of the incidents.