MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged as a fugitive out of Kentucky, after police said he killed and dismembered his girlfriend and hauled her body parts in suitcases all the way to south suburban Markham.

Police said Melvin Martin Jr., 30, packed his girlfriend’s body parts in at least three bags and brought the remains on a Greyhound bus to visit relatives in Markham.

“He indicated that, as grotesque as it might sound, that he still wanted to be with at least part of her,” said Markham police Chief Terry White.

Detectives believe the girlfriend was killed at least 30 days ago. Investigators discovered her torso in a park late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Martin boarded the Greyhound bus in Louisville, traveling more than five hours with the body parts to the Chicago Greyhound station at 630 W. Harrison St.

His family picked him up and brought him – and those bags – to a house at 164th and Wood streets in Markham.

Chief White insisted the family did not realize what was in the bags. But after a few days, it became odd when Martin never unpacked – but kept guarding the suitcases.

“There were some early reports of a foul odor coming from the bags,” White said Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, Martin left the house and headed to the public library in Markham, leaving the suitcases behind. At that point, family members finally opened one suitcase.

“A human body part was discovered,” White said Tuesday. “They immediately backed away and called police.”

Police found several chopped-up body parts of one woman – the result of a crime they believe happened in Kentucky, but unraveled in Markham.

Those suitcases were in the Markham home for several days.

Police said Martin had prior domestic arrests.