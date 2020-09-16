NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — About 10 people ran into the Neiman Marcus store at the Northbrook Court mall on late Tuesday and stole purses, police said.
At 5:40 p.m., witnesses said the suspects entered the store and were gone with an unknown number of purses in less than a minute, Northbrook police said.
They fled east on Lake Cook Road in two dark-colored sport-utility vehicles, police said.
Someone punched a loss prevention agent during the incident, but no injuries were reported, police said.
The suspects were believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20 and were wearing hoodies and masks, police said. No weapons were reported.