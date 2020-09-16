CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men face felony charges, after police witnessed someone firing gunshots in the South Loop on Tuesday, and a chase of the suspects ended in a crash near the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Davarius Minor, 21, is charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, and felony aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building. Daquan Dunn, 20, is charged with felony aggravated fleeing, felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, and misdemeanor reckless driving.
Police said officers heard gunfire around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday near Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive, and began to pursue suspects who drove away from the scene. The chase ended with the suspects’ vehicle crashing into three other vehicles on the Roosevelt Road bridge over the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Police said four people were taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.
Minor, who lives in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, was identified as the man who fired the shots on Michigan Avenue, according to police. Dunn, who lives in the Washington Heights neighborhood, was identified as the getaway driver.
Both are due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.
No one was wounded by gunfire, and police said no shots were fired at any officers.