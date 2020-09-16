CHICAGO (CBS)– Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois will be closed Wednesday after a student was shot by his roommate Tuesday.
According to university officials, the shooting took place in Thompson Hall on the 15th floor around 10:30 p.m. after an “incident related to a roommate dispute.” At the same time, officials said a fire alarm was pulled and the building was evacuated.
The university has identified the shooting suspect as freshman Kavion Poplous, 18 of Chicago. Officials said he fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.
An emergency alert was issued earlier to the the university community.
“All classes scheduled at Western Illinois University Wednesday, Sept. 16 have been canceled. This includes online and in-person classes at both the Macomb and Moline campuses, as well as extension classes,” University officials said.
A university spokesperson said the victim is in the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.
Police are searching for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or contact the Macomb Area Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS or 309-836-2222.
This is a developing story.