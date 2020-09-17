CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and critically wounded late Thursday in Auburn Gresham.
The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street, police said.
The two men were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
One of the men was in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other was struck multiple times to the body and found his way to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said.
As of early Thursday evening, no one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.