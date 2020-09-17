CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure sitting to our north, we are receiving a steady northeast wind flow that continues to build the waves.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place Thursday night with waves 4-8 feet.
The low for Friday night is 53.
Even cooler weather is on the way on Friday during the day and night. The high for Friday is 63.
Early-season patchy frost is possible Saturday morning in the outlying suburbs. The high for Saturday is 65 and Sunday 70, with sunny skies on both days.
There will be beautiful weather for the Bears game.
Fall begins Tuesday at 8:31 a.m.