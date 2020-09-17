DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — With high pressure sitting to our north, we are receiving a steady northeast wind flow that continues to build the waves.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in place Thursday night with waves 4-8 feet.

Watches And Warnings: 09.17.20

The low for Friday night is 53.

Next 12 Hours: 09.17.20

Even cooler weather is on the way on Friday during the day and night. The high for Friday is 63.

Highs Tomorrow: 09.17.20

Early-season patchy frost is possible Saturday morning in the outlying suburbs. The high for Saturday is 65 and Sunday 70, with sunny skies on both days.

There will be beautiful weather for the Bears game.

7 Day Forecast: 09.17.20

Fall begins Tuesday at 8:31 a.m.

