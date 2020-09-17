CHICAGO (CBS)– One of the two former DCFS workers accused of failing to protect 5-year-old. A.J. Freund is expected in court Thursday.
Andrew Polovin, 48, has a hearing at 9 a.m.
He and Carlos Acosta, 54, are charged with two felony counts of endangering the life of a child and one count of reckless conduct. Both former DCFS employees were accused of failing to properly investigate allegations concerning A.J.’s treatment, despite concerns raised by police and others.
Both were arrested on child endangerment charges. They are accused of failing to protect A.J., who was found dead in a shallow grave near his parents’ Crystal Lake home last year.
A.J.’s father, Andrew Freund Sr., is expected back in court for a status hearing.
A.J.’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
