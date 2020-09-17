CHICAGO (CBS) — Two years after former first lady Michelle Obama released her best selling book “Becoming” her husband is finally coming out with his memoir.
Former President Barack Obama’s book is called “A Promised Land” and it will hit bookshelves on November 17. It’s about his early political career and his historic rise to the White House.
The book is more than 700 pages, and it’s only the first volume. The second volume will cover Obama’s second term. No word yet when that will come out.
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020