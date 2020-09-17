CHICAGO (CBS) — Twenty-seven thousand more people in Illinois applied for unemployment help last week, after losing their job.

Meanwhile, CBS 2 is hearing from more people being left with nothing, because of penalty weeks.

The Employment Security Advisory Board met Thursday to talk about some of those issues. Joined by the Acting Director of IDES, who’s been on the job for a little more than a month now. She didn’t show her face and she wouldn’t take questions.

Since the start of the pandemic, CBS 2 has requested interviews with the former acting director of IDES and now the current acting director.

Those requests have all been denied or ignored.

This is how acting director, Kristin Richards, appeared in Thursday’s IDES Advisory Board meeting.

All you’ll see are her initials as she talks what the agency is doing to address problems with unemployment claims.

“It’s been made clear to me that the agency is working overtime to stand up new programs and find new ways to reach those that rely on the agency services at this critical time,” Richards said.

The major focus of Thursday’s meeting: unemployment fraud.

Deputy Director Trina Taylor said, when it comes to fraud, and overpayment, IDES is failing, falling below the passing percentage established by the US Department of Labor.

She said the agency has a team dedicated to fraud now. It now has state and federal partners.

“The Department’s response to increased fraudulent activity includes: ongoing collaboration with state and federal law enforcement agencies,” Taylor said.

After the meeting, CBS 2’s questions were directed to the agency’s spokesperson, who has only provided CBS 2 statements, from the very beginning.