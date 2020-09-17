CHICAGO (CBS) — Jerry Harris, star of the Netflix series “Cheer,” was charged in federal court here with producing child pornography, CBS 2 has confirmed.

Harris, 21, was arrested on Thursday and is scheduled for an initial court appearance this afternoon before a federal magistrate.

According to federal prosecutors, Harris contacted twin underage boys on social media apps, and repeatedly enticed them to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of themselves and send them to Harris. One of the boys agreed to send Harris naked pictures and videos of himself, but the other declined.

The boy who did send the images informed Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old, the federal complaint states. The complaint charges Harris with one count of producing child pornography.

Federal agents were tipped off by the mother of the victims, who found pornographic images and text messages with Harris on one of their phones. The boy told the mom, identified in the complaint as Individual A, that Harris had asked for the photos. The boy said he had sent more than a dozen photos of his gentials to Harris, and Harris had sent similar images of himself to the boy, the complaint alleges.

In an interview with investigators, Harris admitted asking for the photos via Snapchat between December, 2018 and March, 2020, the complaint states. The minor is a competitive cheerleader who also met Harris at a cheer event, where Harris soliciated oral sex, according the the complaint. The boy refused.

The charges also accuse Harris of sending text messages to both boys, soliciting them for sex, but the boys declined.

Harris also admitted to soliciting and receiving child pornography on Snapchat from at least between 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors.

The complaint also cites other incidents earlier this year in which Harris repeatedly asked for, and obtained, videos and images from a 17-year-old boy in exchange for money.

On Monday, federal agents raided Harris’ Naperville home.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, agents were present at a Naperville home late Monday, and neighbors confirmed that Harris lives there.

Harris is considered a breakout star – a fan favorite on the Netflix show “Cheer.” He has more than 1 million Instagram followers.

But the FBI confirmed to CBS 2 it conducted a court-authorized law enforcement action at the house in Naperville where neighbors said Harris now lives.

No one answered the door at the house, but neighbors said they noticed more than six vehicles where Harris’ red Jeep sat parked. USAToday reported earlier this week that the 21-year-old was being investigated for allegedly soliciting sex and explicit videos from minors.

When asked about Harris, a representative of Varsity Sports, one of Harris’ former employers, said they “continue to cooperate with authorities in their inquiries on this matter,” but could not comment further.

Harris is a Bolingbrook native who attended Waubonsie Valley High School.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.