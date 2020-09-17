CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the leg Wednesday night, in what police said began as a road rage incident in north suburban Lake Forest.
Police said officers responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near Route 41 and Route 60 in Lake Forest shortly before 8 p.m.
Officers found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the leg. They applied first aid to the victim, and the Lake Forest Fire Department took him to the hospital for treatment.
Police said, based on initial interviews and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the shooting was the result of a road rage confrontation.
The victim was driving a dark-colored SUV, and the person who shot him was driving a white Dodge Charger with two Mexican flags in the rear window. Police said both drivers stopped at the red light at Route 41 and Route 50, exited their vehicles, and got into a heated argument. That’s when both of them started shooting.
Police said the Charger was last seen headed west on Route 60 after the shooting, and might have damage to the rear window from one or more gunshots.
Officers recovered a handgun and several spent rounds at the scene. A Northbrook Police K9 unit found additional evidence that had been discarded away from the scene.
Police said they are still interviewing witnesses as the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lake Forest Police Det. Adam Milczarek at 847-810-3810.