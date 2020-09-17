CHICAGO (CBS)– Outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway are shut down at Addison after a crash involving a motorcycle and car Thursday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place in the northbound lanes at Addison just before 6 a.m. One person was injured and their condition is unknown at this time.
ISP said outbound lanes are closed from Addison to Irving Park. Traffic is being diverted at Addison. The outbound delay is starting at North Avenue and major delays are expected.
This is a developing story.