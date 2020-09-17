CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 23,339 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of Sept. 7 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
There were 860,000 new claims filed across the country last week, a decrease of 33,000from the previous week.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 25,478 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 24 in Illinois.
DES reported 22,406 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois.
CBS 2 spoke with four IDES employees. For the first time, these workers offered a glimpse into the challenges IDES employees face daily working to get thousands of new unemployment claims processed, as well as the factors they believe contribute to why so many people have not received their benefits.
CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.