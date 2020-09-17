CHICAGO (CBS)– Patients at Stroger Hospital along with other hospitals can now get help registering to vote in the E.R.
Posters have been set up around the hospital asking patients if they are ready to vote.
Cook County Health physicians are wearing lanyard with the VotER prompt which asks “ready to vote?” and uses an I.D. badge backer with a text short code that providers can give to patients to help them register on their own phones or request an absentee ballot using the TurboVote platform.
Other hospitals around the country are encouraging patients to vote.