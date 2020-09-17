DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:202 Election, Chicago, Stroger Hospital, vote, voter registration

CHICAGO (CBS)– Patients at Stroger Hospital along with other hospitals can now get help registering to vote in the E.R.

Posters have been set up around the hospital asking patients if they are ready to vote.

Cook County Health physicians are wearing lanyard with the VotER prompt which asks “ready to vote?” and uses an I.D. badge backer with a text short code that providers can give to patients to help them register on their own phones or request an absentee ballot using the TurboVote platform.

Other hospitals around the country are encouraging patients to vote.