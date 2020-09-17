CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was stabbed during an altercation in the South Loop early Thursday morning.
A DePaul University safety notice said the altercation between two men happened just after midnight outside of the university’s Merle Reskin Theatre near Balbo Drive and Wabash Avenue.
Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and is in serious condition.
The offender fled the scene. According to a the university’s public safety notice, “the offender is approximately in his late twenties wearing all black, White Sox jersey and jeans.
This is a developing story.