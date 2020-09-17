CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox have clinched their first playoff berth since 2008, after rallying to beat the Twins 4-3 on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox fell behind 3-2 in the 6th inning, with all five of the runs from the two teams coming off solo home runs, but in the 7th inning, the South Siders relied on small ball to take the lead.
Jarrod Dyson, who had two hits in the game, started the rally with a single to right center field, and then stole second base. Tim Anderson’s grounder to second moved Dyson over to third, and after a two-out walk to catcher Yasmani Grandal, first baseman Jose Abreu hit a ground ball to short, and beat out Jorge Polanco’s throw to drive in Dyson for the tying run.
Eloy Jimenez broke the tie in the next at-bat with a double to left field, scoring Yolmer Sanchez, who was pinch running for Grandal.
Relievers Codi Heuer and Alex Colome combined to go three scoreless innings to preserve the lead, which increased the Sox’s lead in the American League Central to three games over the Twins.