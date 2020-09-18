CHICAGO (CBS)– With the number of weather disasters happening and the pandemic, the American Red Cross has deployed hundreds of volunteers and more are still needed.
“They are putting on urgent call and appeal for volunteers and anyone can be a Red Cross volunteer,” Celena Rolden, American Red Cross Chicago CEO, said. “We are looking for people who can actually deploy, which means they can go in person to respond to these disasters.”
She said they have many different jobs people can do when they volunteer. Rolden said they are in need of shelter workers, health workers as well as local supporters.
The Red Cross has also been helping with the pandemic locally. To volunteer, sign up on the Red Cross website.