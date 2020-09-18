CHICAGO (CBS)– A carjacking in Lawndale and traffic stop on the Eisenhower Expressway ended with one person dead early Friday morning.
Chicago police said the incident started as a carjacking just before 1 a.m. State police then pulled over a vehicle, with at least two people in it, that was reported stolen near Ashland.
One person was arrested. Another person in the car rain into to traffic and was fatally hit by a car.
Outbound traffic is still being diverted at Ashland and Paulina as state police and first responders work to clear the scene.
Police said at 11 p.m. Thursday, in Lawndale, a 29-year-old woman was approached by three men with a gun. She dropped her keys and the men drove off with her car. The car was a silver Chevy Impala, the same car seen on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Chicago police said they have one male juvenile in custody.
This is a developing story.