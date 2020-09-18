Athletes Unlimited Softball Gives The Power To The PlayersA new and unique women’s softball league is playing a six-week schedule at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.

White Sox Rally For 4-3 Victory Over Twins, Clinch First Playoff Spot Since 2008The White Sox fell behind 3-2 in the 6th inning, with all five of the runs from the two teams coming off solo home runs, but in the 7th inning, the South Siders relied on small ball to take the lead.

Fantasy Football: Start Ben Roethlisberger, Sit Drew Brees In Week 2The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the reasons why Big Ben, not Drew Brees should be in your starting lineup this week.

CBS Sports Becomes New Home Of International Swimming League Beginning October 16The ISL, in its second year of competition, is coming to the CBS family of platforms beginning in mid-October.

Cubs Top Cleveland With Javy Báez's RBI Single In 10th; Jon Lester Emotional About What Might've Been Final Start At WrigleyJavier Báez's RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to their fourth straight win, over the Cleveland Indians, on Wednesday night in a game that was briefly delayed when a drone entered Wrigley Field and briefly landed on the outfield grass.

White Sox Fall To Minnesota As Twins Hit 3 HomersByron Buxton and Miguel Sano each hit a two-run homer, and the Minnesota Twins denied the Chicago White Sox a chance to clinch their first playoff berth in 12 years with a victory Wednesday night.