CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed early Friday after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 57 in south suburban Matteson, and crashing into another vehicle in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.
Illinois State Police said a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle headed south on I-57 near Vollmer Road around 12:25 a.m., and the vehicle fled the scene.
Police said the trooper terminated the traffic stop, and about 15 minutes later, Illinois State Police were notified the vehicle that had fled crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of 95th Street and Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago Ridge.
The driver of the car that had fled the traffic stop was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.
The other driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Illinois State Police said the Division of Internal Investigation was investigating the incident.