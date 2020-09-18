CHICAGO (CBS) — A deadly crash involving a stolen car near Ashland on the Eisenhower Expressway took the life of a teenage boy.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the latest on the investigation.

The incident started as a carjacking in Lawndale and ended on the Eisenhower Expressway. State troopers spotted the stolen car and pulled it over.

State police officers said they responded to a report of a disabled car. Troopers got there and saw three people standing outside of the car on the left shoulder of the expressway. Two of them ran across all lanes of traffic when they saw the trooper.

The 17-year-old was hit by multiple cars and died at the scene.

Illinois State Police shut down the west bound lanes after a teen boy was hit and killed during the traffic stop. It happened Thursday night around 11:00. A woman was carjacked near 15th and Christiana Avenue in Lawndale.

Police said the 29-year-old was gathering things from her car when she was carjacked by three guys. One of them had a gun.

The woman dropped her car keys and they grabbed them. They drove off in her silver Chevy Impala. A short time later, state police spotted the stolen car on the Ike. Troopers pulled it over. Two people were inside. One of them, a 17-year-old boy ran into traffic and was hit by a car.

A woman came to the scene of the crash early Friday morning and said she was his mother, but was too upset to say anything else.