DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Pet Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) —This week instead of a dog, the PAWS Pet of the Week is a sweet and affectionate two-year-old cat.

This is Pandora, who loves being around her people. She has an affinity for wand toys but also can relax on the couch.

She will let leg her four-legged friends know if they are getting too close for comfort. Her foster mom remarked she is very low maintenance and never gets into trouble.

Pandora, along with other many adorable cats and dogs are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through its virtual adoption process.

Fill out the forms online and let PAWS help you find the perfect four legged companion.

 