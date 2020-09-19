CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Englewood.
Police said the victims were sitting in three different cars during a gathering near 70th and Peoria around 4 a.m., when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Another 27-year-old man was grazed in the back, and refused medical attention at the scene. A 49-year-old woman was shot in the lower back, and drove herself to Provident Hospital, where she was in fair condition.
No one was in custody Saturday morning.
Area One detectives were investigating.