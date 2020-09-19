CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were injured late Saturday in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Multiple people were in the 12200 block of South May Street at 5:38 p.m. when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.
Witnesses said two black sedans came down the street and people inside started shooting at people who were standing on the sidewalk, on a porch, and inside a home, police said.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the right foot and a 29-year-old man was shot in the left torso and forearm. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized police said.
A man about 50 years old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in the right ankle. His condition was also stabilized, police said.
A fourth man of an unknown age was shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ in critical condition, police said.
The cars from which the shots were fired fled north on May Street, police said.
As of early Saturday evening, no one was in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.
Four people were also wounded Saturday in a separate shooting several miles to the north and west in Chicago Lawn.